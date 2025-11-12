Christopher Helali on Zvezda about his recent trip to Kursk region 🇷🇺

Кристофер Хелали на Звезде про свою недавнюю поездку в Курскую область

Also on YT: https://youtu.be/L_Uz_DnpE_4

Thank you to the great @MashaLelyanova!

(It's great to see Masha again. I haven't posted a video with her, maybe in a couple of years. She has done great charity work for the children in The Donbass receiving Christmas presents and other things. That is her YT channel link above.) Cynthia

Also, here's an interesting article from Chris, about Epstein's Black Book:





Jeffrey Epstein lost an address book. One man’s quest brought it to rural Vermont.





Christopher Helali had been fascinated by Epstein and what his story said about global power and politics in today’s world. He took a chance on an eBay listing and picked up the artifact at the post office near his home in Vershire.





Read the latest here: https://vtdigger.org/2025/11/10/jeffrey-epstein-lost-an-address-book-one-mans-quest-brought-it-to-rural-vermont/