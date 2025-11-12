BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christopher Helali on Zvezda about his recent trip to Kursk region, with Masha Lelyanova - ENG text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1335 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 1 day ago

Christopher Helali on Zvezda about his recent trip to Kursk region 🇷🇺

Английские субтитры готовы!

Кристофер Хелали на Звезде про свою недавнюю поездку в Курскую область

Also on YT: https://youtu.be/L_Uz_DnpE_4

Thank you to the great @MashaLelyanova!

(It's great to see Masha again. I haven't posted a video with her, maybe in a couple of years. She has done great charity work for the children in The Donbass receiving Christmas presents and other things. That is her YT channel link above.) Cynthia

Also, here's an interesting article from Chris, about Epstein's Black Book:


Article: I discovered and helped investigate the second known Epstein “black book” phone book


Jeffrey Epstein lost an address book. One man’s quest brought it to rural Vermont.


Christopher Helali had been fascinated by Epstein and what his story said about global power and politics in today’s world. He took a chance on an eBay listing and picked up the artifact at the post office near his home in Vershire.


Read the latest here: https://vtdigger.org/2025/11/10/jeffrey-epstein-lost-an-address-book-one-mans-quest-brought-it-to-rural-vermont/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy