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WHO Convenes Emergency Monkeypox Meeting; Germany Prepares for Gas Ration 5/22/2022
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180 views • May 22, 2022
Conservative convention, CPAC, meets in Hungary with speakers like Tucker Carlson, Jack Posobiec, Candace Owens, and Viktor Orban. The WHO convenes an emergency meeting on Monkeypox, just as world leaders are about to meet and vote for a global pandemic treaty. European MEP, Christine Anderson, warns that the WHO Pandemic Treaty “aims to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.”

"This so-called pandemic treaty is the single, greatest global power grab that any of us have seen in our lifetime," says GB News Host Neil Oliver

Canada's Rebel News has a new must see documentary Introducing The Reset: The Great Reset Docuseries
German industry is reportedly preparing to institute gas rationing in Europe’s largest economy as Vladimir Putin’s Russia cut off shipments to Finland, which has launched an application to join the NATO military alliance. In more fallout of this insane "war", food planting in Ukraine is down between 25-30% as the country struggles to export already harvested produce.

Left Expected to Oust ‘Centre-Right’ in Australian Election Amid Record Mail-In Voting, some people are saying that Australia has fallen with the single cry of, "help!". All of that and much more AHEAD! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/who-convenes-emergency-monkeypox-meeting/

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