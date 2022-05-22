WHO Convenes Emergency Monkeypox Meeting; Germany Prepares for Gas Ration 5/22/2022

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"This so-called pandemic treaty is the single, greatest global power grab that any of us have seen in our lifetime," says GB News Host Neil Oliver
Canada's Rebel News has a new must see documentary Introducing The Reset: The Great Reset Docuseries
German industry is reportedly preparing to institute gas rationing in Europe’s largest economy as Vladimir Putin’s Russia cut off shipments to Finland, which has launched an application to join the NATO military alliance. In more fallout of this insane "war", food planting in Ukraine is down between 25-30% as the country struggles to export already harvested produce.
Left Expected to Oust ‘Centre-Right’ in Australian Election Amid Record Mail-In Voting, some people are saying that Australia has fallen with the single cry of, "help!". All of that and much more AHEAD! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/who-convenes-emergency-monkeypox-meeting/
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