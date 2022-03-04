COVID MISSION ACCOMPLISHED AS GLOBAL TREATY LOOMS - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220303/
This week on the New World Next Week: fake news stories emerge from Ukraine; British steel shows the way toward absolute zero; and it's COVID Mission Accomplished! as the global pandemic treaty draws near.