THE CLIMB - music by Steve Montgomery

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Infinite Mindscape is one of my other Music projects with video Links below:
Infinite Mindscape- Dreaming in Neon: https://youtu.be/i0qtrIDpctc
Infinite Mindscape - Kinetic: https://youtu.be/pSmnBz9Nu2c
Infinite Mindscape- Stardust: https://youtu.be/DwPPvE4hmuQ
Infinite Mindscape- Waves of Solace: https://youtu.be/OyP6PXuPFHw
Infinite Mindscape- Cries of War: https://youtu.be/ALVeo45j9c8
Infinite Mindscape-Waves of Solace (Hermosa Beach Version)-https://youtu.be/_n1kF0tXinQ