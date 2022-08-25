The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten To The Core to demonstrate how both political parties are engaged against crimes against the people. No, there really is no difference between the two as it is nothing more than good cop/bad cop with both of them advancing the Communist indoctrination agenda in clear violation of the Tenth Amendment and natural law. Whether you consider yourself on the mythical right or the mythical left, this will point you to the straight and narrow road of the law.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/two-party-deceptions-video/

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