The Systematic Destruction of the United States (Part 2 of 2).

This 2nd part of this two part podcast, wraps up the timelines and the many ways of chaos, that the globalists and deep state hit us with. From the deadly bioweapon shots, to Bill Gates malaria infested mosquitoes, to the sabotage of our infrastructure. And how the Great Awakening comes into play through all of these things. And how it counterbalanced and “still is counterbalancing” their evil intentions and chaotic ways to destroy us. And take our eyes off their plans of depopulation, control through digital currency, as well as censorship.

Oh one quick thing: At the end, I mentioned Ann Vandersteel. (My apologies Ann, I accidentally said Vanderbuilt).





May we keep up the good fight everyone!

Please like, share, and subscribe if you already haven’t.



Please feel free to tip.

Tips are always welcome.

Have a great week everyone….

Take care…

















