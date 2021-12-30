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Choose The Vaccine That Best Suits Your 5G Provider...WHAT???
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344 views • December 30, 2021
MIRRORED from Alt Skull
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzFUEQQF8N0
This is some of the most high level preprogramming I've ever witnessed. Either an actual French Telecommunications company or, if not, what is almost certainly another form of System minion, has published a guide on its website to choosing a "designer" vaccine plan to work in synchronicity with your 5G telecommunications plan and that will also allow maximum ease of travel from place to place.
You can't make this stuff up.
https://t.me/AltSkullMirror
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzFUEQQF8N0
This is some of the most high level preprogramming I've ever witnessed. Either an actual French Telecommunications company or, if not, what is almost certainly another form of System minion, has published a guide on its website to choosing a "designer" vaccine plan to work in synchronicity with your 5G telecommunications plan and that will also allow maximum ease of travel from place to place.
You can't make this stuff up.
https://t.me/AltSkullMirror
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