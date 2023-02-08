THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 23 - Whistleblowers about Hospital murders

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 23 - Whistleblowers about Hospital murdersThe Fall of The Cabal – Here is what is being exposed by it’s exposure to Son Light. This is the most IMPORTANT eye opening presentation on what The Main Adversary of Jesus has planned for us ALL.





The truth is not what most of us thinks it is. Please watch the whole series and pass this onto as many as possible.



JESUS: Believe this about Jesus to move on to Greener Pastures.





Born of a Virgin, He was killed for our transgressions, His blood was shed as a sacrifice to atone for my sins. He was buried and ROSE three days later, according to The Scriptures. Praise the Lord for HE HAS RISEN. I am now forgiven for my sins, past, present and future and can live on with the Lord in Eternity.

You can be saved now. It is just that easy.





