Are You Hearing Demonic Voices?

Their is a war going on in Your head and My head it is a war between faith and doubt.





The demonic host has several weapons they use above all else in the battle for your mind and that ammunition is your past?





They constantly bring up your past, their’s a sin You forgot to confess, see you are not saved





Romans 8:33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God's elect? It is God that justifies.





If You will recognize when the demonic host place a thought about your past, immediately remind them that that was nailed to the cross long ago.





Don’t dwell on it, that’s all they have if You dwell on it.

