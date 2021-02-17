Prepping for Holiday Season 2021 - Boker Applegate-Fairbairn Knife

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Three books:
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
Kill or Get Killed
https://amzn.to/33loETS
Combat Use of the Double-Edged Fighting Knife (probably just a few left)
https://www.brassknucklescompany.com/books/combat-use-of-the-double-edged-fighting-knife/
Check out our recommended
Prime Rib recipe
https://youtu.be/_G2Ifc8SAbU
Boker Applegate Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des
Sharpening the Warrior's Edge
https://amzn.to/3nFgjlY
WY Trader's Vest
https://amzn.to/2mY3WXz
Triple K Ranger Belt
https://amzn.to/313coGw