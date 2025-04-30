BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Hidden Battle: Pope Francis, Trump and the Globalist Agenda Exposed | JUAN O SAVIN
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
The controversial connections between Pope Francis, President Trump, and the alleged globalist takeover of the Catholic Church. Discover the unsettling themes of a "woke" church, the potential for a black pope, and the hidden forces manipulating these events—from intelligence agencies to the secretive "obelisk" symbolism. With ties to Wikileaks, Klaus Schwab, and the Senior Executive Service, this is a battle for the soul of America and the world.


Are we witnessing the beginning of a "Great Awakening"? Stay informed and empowered—subscribe for free at JonMichaelChambers.com to receive exclusive alerts, warnings, and a digital copy of the Amazon 5-star rated book, Trump and the Resurrection of America. Join the fight to take our country back!


Key Topics Covered:


The Catholic Church's alleged hijacking by globalist agendas


Pope Francis's controversial legacy and the next papal election


Trump's hidden war against the "deep state" and Senior Executive Service


Wikileaks revelations and the Vatican's secret alliances


The symbolism of the Washington Monument and its global ties


