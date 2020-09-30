Gary Franchi FIRES Up MASSIVE Trump Rally & Parade in Obama's Back Yard Kane County, IL!

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Nest News Network reports; A massive Trump car parade and rally overtook Kane County Fairgrounds in Illinois. The official count of came in at over 2000 cars and over 5000 people. Hosted by Tom Merideth the event included special speakers including Gary Rabine, Charlie Kirk, Mark Vargas, and Gary Franchi.
The only Biden supporters who showed up to protest the event were a handful of professional paid Union Strikers, a disgruntled latte sipping literal and domestic partner, an old lady hiding behind her Biden sign in here car, and a frowny BLM protestor.
Source Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvfHkiV2ay4