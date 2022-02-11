BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode#23- Dr. Judy Mikovits Surviving Covid & What to Do if You've been Vax Whats the Great Reset
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
143 followers
Follow
12
Share
Report
2188 views • February 11, 2022
Live on 02/09/2022 at 7pm (PST)/10pm(EST)

Following on the heels of the insight from Karen Kingston's Investigations of the deadly jabs (Episode#22), Alpha is joined by World renowned scientist and NEW YORK TIMES Bestselling author (Plague of Corruption) Dr. Judy A. Mikovits.

Dr. Mikovits adds more MUST KNOW information to conversation with Karen Kingston and explains what is THE GREAT RESET. How do we continue to survive Covid-19, Omicron and the next biological covid weapon. Alpha and Dr. Mikovits have a conversation on Alpha's new theory of what the CDC, WHO, NIH and Fauci have planned for the world coming out of China next and how are Olympic Athletes may be the scapegoats. You do not want to miss this insight and how to prepare for it. To close Dr. Judy A. Mikovits leaves us with the most sought after information on what to do if you have taken the vax. Is there hope, is there a plan? Find out and ask a question during the LIVE SHOW.

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

https://plaguethebook.com/ending-plague/
https://plandemicseries.com/


SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna



Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
cancercdcvaccinationebolawhoaidsnihhivbioweaponfaucidr judy mikovitslupusclotsmodernapfizercovid-19plandemicsars cov2luciferasegreat resetmyocarditisspike proteinsj and jace receptorsauto immune disorder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Morgan S. Verity
Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Iva Greene
Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy