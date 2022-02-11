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Episode#23- Dr. Judy Mikovits Surviving Covid & What to Do if You've been Vax Whats the Great Reset
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2188 views • February 11, 2022
Live on 02/09/2022 at 7pm (PST)/10pm(EST)
Following on the heels of the insight from Karen Kingston's Investigations of the deadly jabs (Episode#22), Alpha is joined by World renowned scientist and NEW YORK TIMES Bestselling author (Plague of Corruption) Dr. Judy A. Mikovits.
Dr. Mikovits adds more MUST KNOW information to conversation with Karen Kingston and explains what is THE GREAT RESET. How do we continue to survive Covid-19, Omicron and the next biological covid weapon. Alpha and Dr. Mikovits have a conversation on Alpha's new theory of what the CDC, WHO, NIH and Fauci have planned for the world coming out of China next and how are Olympic Athletes may be the scapegoats. You do not want to miss this insight and how to prepare for it. To close Dr. Judy A. Mikovits leaves us with the most sought after information on what to do if you have taken the vax. Is there hope, is there a plan? Find out and ask a question during the LIVE SHOW.
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SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/ending-plague/
https://plandemicseries.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Following on the heels of the insight from Karen Kingston's Investigations of the deadly jabs (Episode#22), Alpha is joined by World renowned scientist and NEW YORK TIMES Bestselling author (Plague of Corruption) Dr. Judy A. Mikovits.
Dr. Mikovits adds more MUST KNOW information to conversation with Karen Kingston and explains what is THE GREAT RESET. How do we continue to survive Covid-19, Omicron and the next biological covid weapon. Alpha and Dr. Mikovits have a conversation on Alpha's new theory of what the CDC, WHO, NIH and Fauci have planned for the world coming out of China next and how are Olympic Athletes may be the scapegoats. You do not want to miss this insight and how to prepare for it. To close Dr. Judy A. Mikovits leaves us with the most sought after information on what to do if you have taken the vax. Is there hope, is there a plan? Find out and ask a question during the LIVE SHOW.
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/ending-plague/
https://plandemicseries.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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