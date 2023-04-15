Quo Vadis





Apr 15, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana: The Upheaval Is Coming.





The following comes from a message given to Medjugorje visionary Mirjana on Friday, October 25, 1985:





Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana said: ”Our Lady showed me the first secret and it appeared to me like a movie.





“The earth was desolate and in upheaval in a region of the world.”





Then she spoke of Unbelievers and she was sad: “They do not know what awaits them.”





When she appeared, the Blessed Virgin greeted me, “Praised be Jesus. ”





Then she spoke of unbelievers:





“They are my children.

I suffer because of them.





They do not know what awaits them.





You must pray more for them.”





We prayed with her for the weak, the unfortunate, and the forsaken. After the prayer, she blessed us.





Then she showed me, as in a film, the realization of the first secret.





The earth was desolate.





It is the upheaval of a region of the world.





She was precise.

I cried.





Why so soon? I asked.





“In the world, there are so many sins.





What can I do, if you do not help me.





Remember, that I love you.”





How can God have such a hard heart?





“God does not have a hard heart.





Look around you and see what men do, then you will no longer say that God has a hard heart.





How many people come to church, to the house of God, with respect, a strong faith, and love of God?





Very few!





Here you have a time of grace and conversion.





It is necessary to use it well.”





To Mirjana:





“Pray very much for Father Petar, to whom I send a special blessing.





I am a mother, that is why I come.





You must not fear for I am there.”





Father Petar Ljubicic had been chosen by Mirjana to unveil to the world the first three warnings, three days before each event.





“The Queen of Peace always invites us:“





Get converted, believe in God firmly, pray with the heart and fast.





These are the messages.

In order to have the peace we aspire to, the Virgin told us to firmly believe in God.





Without a strong and active faith, it is impossible to achieve peace.

It is a divine gift that allows us to give our whole self to Him, in order to hope in Him and live for Him.





Faith is an act of self-giving, a total, complete trust in God.





And, when will the secrets be revealed?





The revelation of the secrets of Medjugorje is one of the most awaited questions.





When one evening over 40 years ago I heard that Mirjana had chosen me to announce the secrets, I initially thought it was a joke.





Later, reflecting, I realized that one cannot joke about such an important thing.





This thought did not leave me alone.





I wondered if all of this could be true.





It was incredible that Mirjana had chosen me for this task and this mission.





When I met Mirjana she asked me: “Do you already know that you too will have to announce the secrets to the world when the time comes?”





I replied: Is all this possible?





It was difficult for me to find words and feelings to answer.





I only know that I was filled with a deep sense of joy and security.





Secrets, as the word itself says, are secret and at the moment we do not know their content.





It can be said that they concern particular events that will happen at a certain time and place.





When this will happen we do not know, but we do know that with each passing day, we are getting closer and closer to that moment.





The message of every secret will contain this teaching: the life that God has given us, the time we live are gifts from God for us.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B50pHU3F1T4