MY NEW HOME IN PANAMA CITY

Here I am at Casa Bonita in Panama City.
The condominium that I now have is $250,000, which is in the midst of the lap of luxury. I could not be happier being in this amazing city with opportunity galore.
If you're looking to buy affordable property in Panama please get a hold of me right away www.kevinjjohnston.me
