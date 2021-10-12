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Fauci: Wanna Fly? Take the Shot (Ron Paul Liberty Report)
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40 views • October 12, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/12/no-shot-no-fly-usa-domestic-air-travel.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211012&mid=DM1016470&rid=1290379548
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0trUdRAqQA
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The White House is seriously considering a “no shot, no fly” rule within the U.S.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser, is in favor of the idea and stated that “nothing has been taken off the table” when it comes to domestic air travel vaccine mandates
COVID-19 shots do not prevent transmission and people who have been injected can still spread COVID-19 to others, making vaccine mandates more about compliance than science
The “science” behind social distancing is also nonexistent, and the 6 feet requirement an arbitrary number created by politics, not science
The vaccine mandate rhetoric is also ignoring the basic and long-established phenomenon of natural immunity; those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are naturally immune and don’t need a shot
The only way to compensate for the assault on freedom happening all around is for people to hear about it and stand up against it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0trUdRAqQA
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The White House is seriously considering a “no shot, no fly” rule within the U.S.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser, is in favor of the idea and stated that “nothing has been taken off the table” when it comes to domestic air travel vaccine mandates
COVID-19 shots do not prevent transmission and people who have been injected can still spread COVID-19 to others, making vaccine mandates more about compliance than science
The “science” behind social distancing is also nonexistent, and the 6 feet requirement an arbitrary number created by politics, not science
The vaccine mandate rhetoric is also ignoring the basic and long-established phenomenon of natural immunity; those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are naturally immune and don’t need a shot
The only way to compensate for the assault on freedom happening all around is for people to hear about it and stand up against it
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