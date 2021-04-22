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Israel's Nuclear City Demona Bombed
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91 views • April 22, 2021
Israel's Nuclear City Demona Bombed
Deuteronomy 28: 52 It shall besiege you in all your towns until your high and fortified walls in which you trusted come down throughout your land, and it shall besiege you in all your towns throughout your land which the Lord your God has given you.
Deuteronomy 28: 52 It shall besiege you in all your towns until your high and fortified walls in which you trusted come down throughout your land, and it shall besiege you in all your towns throughout your land which the Lord your God has given you.
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