Spies Who Like Us, Yuri Bezmenov Was Right (MYT 007)
14 views • 2 days ago
Comedy can normalize what fear never could.
In this episode, we decode how ideological subversion works — not through spies and assassins, but through beliefs, incentives, and narrative framing. Drawing from Yuri Besmenov’s warnings, Daniel Kahneman’s psychology, and Cold War media like Spies Like Us, we explore how societies trade clarity for comfort — and how to reverse that.
This is not left vs right.
It’s perception vs reality.
Watch to learn:
• How demoralization actually works
• Why fear saturates reasoning
• How humor disarms scrutiny
• Practical steps to reclaim agency without paranoia
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/spies-who-like-us-yuri-bezmenov-was-right-myt-episode-007
