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Riccardo Bosi - Taking On Corruption In Australia
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682 views • December 15, 2021
Riccardo Bosi - Author, Speaker, Senate Candidate, Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel and National Leader of AUSTRALIAONE Party.
In this video, during a recent Freedom rally in Taree, he warns Australians that very shortly, there is going to be a major event here in Australia and that we all should be prepared for what's coming.
Don't despair though. The White Hats are in complete control.
In this video, during a recent Freedom rally in Taree, he warns Australians that very shortly, there is going to be a major event here in Australia and that we all should be prepared for what's coming.
Don't despair though. The White Hats are in complete control.
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