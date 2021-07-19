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THE COVID CARTEL | THE HIGHWIRE
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101 views • July 19, 2021
The $1 Billion Whistleblower Search; International Vaccine Mandates Start; W.H.O. Insider Exposes Pandemic Response; The Ultimate Proof Masks Don’t Work!
Guest: Astrid Stuckelberger, PhD
#TheCovidCartel #WHO #Tedros #UnMaskUs #CovidVaccineWhistleblower
Broadcasted 7/16/21 4:00am - 7/16/21 6:12am
References
John Ioannidis article in WHO : https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf?ua=1
Guest: Astrid Stuckelberger, PhD
#TheCovidCartel #WHO #Tedros #UnMaskUs #CovidVaccineWhistleblower
Broadcasted 7/16/21 4:00am - 7/16/21 6:12am
References
John Ioannidis article in WHO : https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf?ua=1
Keywords
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