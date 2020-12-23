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EOI-13E, What is the Church? - Have we been deceived again!, EXCLUSIVENESS OF ISRAEL
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66 views • December 23, 2020
EOI-13E, What is the Church? - Have we been deceived again!, EXCLUSIVENESS OF ISRAEL // God's CHOSEN People!
Edited to correct for sound drop outs... This discusses that the Church is the Ecclesia or called out ones....
Edited to correct for sound drop outs... This discusses that the Church is the Ecclesia or called out ones....
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