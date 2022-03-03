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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 2, 2022
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220 views • March 03, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 2, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ES6g1OWXLqxu/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
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https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-2-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 2, 2022
Posted on March 1, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 2 March 2022
Compiled Wed. 2 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
The Storm of the Century is Upon Us
Nothing Can Stop What’s Coming. Nothing.
…JFK Jr. Tues. 1 March 2022
Don’t wait to be kind.
You never know how much someone needed that long hug, or deep talk.
My Country, ‘Tis of Thee – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – Bing video
Judy Note:
A. Global Currency Reset:
Tues. 1 March MarkZ: Bond Holders have yet to be paid. Iraq expects to seat their government on Wed. 2 March and see the new value on the dinar this week.
Bruce: A Bank source saidTier4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set appointments on Wed. 2 March and may start exchanges on Wed, or perhaps on Thurs. 3 March. The new USTN would be handed out in banks on Wed. 2 March.
Putin has announced Russia’s independence from the Rothschild-controlled US Dollar. Word was that the Ruble would be gold-backed on the international market on Thurs. 3 March.
Also on Thurs. 3 March the 1871 Act of England would be defunct through the official finalization of the Bankruptcy of City Of London, Vatican & Washington D.C.
Fleming: By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
Russia and Communist China About to Release gold backed currency: https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/russia-and-china-about-to-release-a-gold-backed-crypto
B. Tues. 1 March Bruce Call:
Since Mon. 28 Feb. Iraq has been in a blackout.
Iraq has until Wed. 2 March to complete what needs to be done to RV the Dinar.
All sales of Dinar will be shut down as of Tues. evening 1 March.
Bond Holders were to be notified of complete payouts by Wed. 2 March.
NESARA was to roll out this first week in March.
The gold/asset-backed US Treasury Notes would be coming out on Wed. 2 March.
A Bank source saidTier4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set appointments on Wed. 2 March and may start exchanges on Wed, or could start on Thurs. 3 March.
Redemption Center staff was on call Wed. 2 March to go into work and set appointments.
C. Tues. 1 March Fleming:
Iraq has 2 presidents and the 3rd will be confirmed and in place either today or tomorrow.
The IMF told the Central Bank of Iraq that they could revalue at any time.
By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
The CBI stated that they will cap the IQD international rate at $5.00 which was not possible. The in-country rate would be $3.20 jumping international and floating up from there.
Iraq was losing revenue with every barrel of oil that they sell. The per barrel rate today was now over $100. We had been told earlier that this Per Barrel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ES6g1OWXLqxu/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-2-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 2, 2022
Posted on March 1, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 2 March 2022
Compiled Wed. 2 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
The Storm of the Century is Upon Us
Nothing Can Stop What’s Coming. Nothing.
…JFK Jr. Tues. 1 March 2022
Don’t wait to be kind.
You never know how much someone needed that long hug, or deep talk.
My Country, ‘Tis of Thee – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – Bing video
Judy Note:
A. Global Currency Reset:
Tues. 1 March MarkZ: Bond Holders have yet to be paid. Iraq expects to seat their government on Wed. 2 March and see the new value on the dinar this week.
Bruce: A Bank source saidTier4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set appointments on Wed. 2 March and may start exchanges on Wed, or perhaps on Thurs. 3 March. The new USTN would be handed out in banks on Wed. 2 March.
Putin has announced Russia’s independence from the Rothschild-controlled US Dollar. Word was that the Ruble would be gold-backed on the international market on Thurs. 3 March.
Also on Thurs. 3 March the 1871 Act of England would be defunct through the official finalization of the Bankruptcy of City Of London, Vatican & Washington D.C.
Fleming: By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
Russia and Communist China About to Release gold backed currency: https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/russia-and-china-about-to-release-a-gold-backed-crypto
B. Tues. 1 March Bruce Call:
Since Mon. 28 Feb. Iraq has been in a blackout.
Iraq has until Wed. 2 March to complete what needs to be done to RV the Dinar.
All sales of Dinar will be shut down as of Tues. evening 1 March.
Bond Holders were to be notified of complete payouts by Wed. 2 March.
NESARA was to roll out this first week in March.
The gold/asset-backed US Treasury Notes would be coming out on Wed. 2 March.
A Bank source saidTier4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set appointments on Wed. 2 March and may start exchanges on Wed, or could start on Thurs. 3 March.
Redemption Center staff was on call Wed. 2 March to go into work and set appointments.
C. Tues. 1 March Fleming:
Iraq has 2 presidents and the 3rd will be confirmed and in place either today or tomorrow.
The IMF told the Central Bank of Iraq that they could revalue at any time.
By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
The CBI stated that they will cap the IQD international rate at $5.00 which was not possible. The in-country rate would be $3.20 jumping international and floating up from there.
Iraq was losing revenue with every barrel of oil that they sell. The per barrel rate today was now over $100. We had been told earlier that this Per Barrel
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