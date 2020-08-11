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Covid-19 is massive mental illness, not global pandemic
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32 views • August 11, 2020
Infowars, July 21, 2020
David Knight joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the mass mental illness fallout of the authoritarian lockdown measures due to a perceived pandemic.
Infowars
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f161434677a7f01e92d9924
https://www.infowars.com/
David Knight joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the mass mental illness fallout of the authoritarian lockdown measures due to a perceived pandemic.
Infowars
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f161434677a7f01e92d9924
https://www.infowars.com/
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