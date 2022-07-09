Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 9, 2022, # 361 ( Dane Wigington )

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Dane Wigington



Jul 9, 2022https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-july-9-2022-361/





https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. California redwoods in flames, Australia under water, crops failing all over the world, it's just getting started. Earth's rapidly deteriorating ozone layer is finally coming to light in new reports as the impacts of extreme UV radiation become too hard to hide. Will the majority of the masses continue to ignore and deny this near term existential threat? Record drought and deluge scenarios continue to take their toll on crop production all over the world. How soon till food shelves empty out? The climate engineers continue to cut off precipitation from much of the western US. Las Vegas is so desperate to keep the water flowing that they drilled a 1.5 billion dollar tunnel under the deepest part of the lake in order to drain the last drop. https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/drilling-under-lake-mead-to-drain-the-last-drop/

Does Vegas now serve as an example of the human race trying to survive on a rapidly dying planet? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su... To receive Geoengineering https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below: 2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/ 20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers:

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