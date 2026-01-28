WARNING: Delete TikTok Immediately!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of 51-49, James investigates the reality behind the newly "Americanized" TikTok and the sudden shift in its search algorithm. We uncover the app's new leadership under Larry Ellison, whose team of former intelligence operatives is now accused of silencing US creators to manufacture consent for a foreign nation.
