Larry Sinclair claims he had Sex and Crack with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his Story - Tucker Carlson. #22, quick clip

Larry Sinclair claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story.

Tucker Carlson interviews Larry Sinclair about his alleged drug fueled sex with Barack Obama, who then represented the 13th district in the Illinois Senate. What are Barack's secrets? Were we all fooled to believe he was someone he wasn't? How did they meet? Did Barack's campaign try and cover things up? Judge for yourself.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1699142858844864846







