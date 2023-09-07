Larry Sinclair claims he had Sex and Crack with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his Story - Tucker Carlson. #22, quick clip

Larry Sinclair claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story.
Tucker Carlson interviews Larry Sinclair about his alleged drug fueled sex with Barack Obama, who then represented the 13th district in the Illinois Senate. What are Barack's secrets? Were we all fooled to believe he was someone he wasn't? How did they meet? Did Barack's campaign try and cover things up? Judge for yourself.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1699142858844864846
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.