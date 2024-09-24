BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Health #63: Calculating The 2027th Anniversary Of The Birthday Of Christ On 9/24/3 BC...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

       The Prophets Daniel and Haggai Show Us How To Calculate The Day Christ Came To The Earth.           Biblical Health #63:  Calculating The 2027th Anniversary Of The Birthday Of Christ On 9/24/3 BC...         Christ birthday, prophecy, Daniel, Haggai, rosh Hashanah, new moon, biblical calculations, christian, jew, 

          Don't worry the current battle between Hamas and Israel will not escalate on God's End Time Calendar of Events.

The End Time Dates Calculated through the 4 number prophecies In the Book of Daniel, map out all the end time dates: 7 year Tribulation begins on 1/10/2307;

        The 1,000-year Reign of Christ on 7/22/2310 and the 1st Day Of Heaven Occurs on 3/17/2314. So you have plenty of time to prepare and the current battles of christians vs. muslims will continue unabated until then beginning on 9/11/2001 "The Final Battle On Earth" ...

Clown World #55: The Battle Hamas vs. Israel; Christian vs. Muslim; Daniel’s End Time Dates...

        https://rumble.com/v3ptck7-clown-world-55-daniels-end-time-dates-the-battle-hamas-vs.-israel-christian.html

Keywords
christianprophecyjewdanielnew moonhaggairosh hashanahbiblical calculationschrists birthday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy