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Compare Bill Gates' Event 201 Highlights with Dr. John Coleman's November 1991 Speech
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82 views • March 22, 2020
With a notebook and pen I recommend to compare the first half of the video showing Bill Gates' Event 201 simulation and Dr. John Coleman's speech of November 1991 concerning the deliberate spread of the same Criminal Masonic Government of the United States.
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More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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