UK attacked Russian Ships Off the Coasts of Georgia and Senegal: RUSSIA's Response SHOCKED the WORLD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10137 followers
367 views • 2 days ago

An authoritative military expert, Anatoly Matviychuk, citing his sources in the Russian FSB, said that it is Britain that supplies Ukraine with maritime drones and intelligence for attacks on civilian vessels associated with Russia. By the way, the fact that on the night of December 3, Russia launched a missile attack on a shipyard in the city of 'Ovidiopol' (Odessa region) indicates that Britain is indeed actively involved in organizing attacks on civilian vessels of the so-called Russia's shadow fleet......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukgeorgiasenegalrussian shipsovidiopol
