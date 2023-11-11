Into the Abyss - GAZA - Anya Parampil, Wyatt Reed & Gaza-based Journalist Shadi Abdelrahman - The Grayzone live - Nov 7

Into the Abyss - The Grayzone live - Nov 7
I'm sharing this video from the "The Grayzone" on YouTube.
Streamed live on Nov 7, 2023 - The Grayzone's Anya Parampil is joined by Wyatt Reed and Gaza-based journalist Shadi Abdelrahman to discuss the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the continued lifting of the mask of US media and the Beltway political class.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.