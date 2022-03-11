Radio Frequency reading from a Router in a Hotel Room in Boston, MA

You see me measure Radio Frequencies in a hotel room in Boston, MA. Since the reading was high I was happy that I brought my Baby Blanket. Shielding Products:

https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/

You can find it under Baby Blanket

A soft cotton flannel blanket 43"X32" for moms belly when she is pregnant or to wrap the baby. I use it to cover routers when I’m in a hotel room, use it in an airplane or train.