Radio Frequency reading from a Router in a Hotel Room in Boston, MA

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You see me measure Radio Frequencies in a hotel room in Boston, MA. Since the reading was high I was happy that I brought my Baby Blanket. Shielding Products:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
You can find it under Baby Blanket
A soft cotton flannel blanket 43"X32" for moms belly when she is pregnant or to wrap the baby. I use it to cover routers when I’m in a hotel room, use it in an airplane or train.