Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1.25.23: Trafficking, Clintons, McCarthy fights, RINOS explode, KARI fights. PRAY! [MIRROR]
33 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v272kg2-1.25.23-trafficking-clintons-mccarthy-fights-rinos-explode-kari-fights.-pra.html


😁 Boost Your WiFi Speeds By Up To 300Mbps 😁http://www.boostthewifi.com

Get Up To 50% OFF Today Click Here ^^^

—————————————

🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Tyson James drops a new track - Bodies 🔥 https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/44180


SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023

ALONG THE BEAUTIFUL BAY WATERFRONT OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FLORIDA

https://skippydeedoodah.com/


🇪🇺EU Commissioner threatens Elon Musk with "sanctions" at World Economic Forum if he doesn't "behave" and put a stop to free speech on Twitter. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40578


Young fit people suddbely dying, strokes, heart attacks, unusual clots, cancers, is it all random? https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4426


Sen. Lindsey Graham on Biden Document Scandal: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40590


Bill Gates just admitted that the vaccines are not blocking infection https://t.me/RatchetTruth/57090


2017 spars document From Jon Hopkins predicts vaccines could kill millions. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/57077


"Stroke season" 👀 https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/44286


Elon Musk replied to House Judiciary GOP: This is important https://t.me/teamanons/21216


Kiev purge. Morocco denies T-72 tanks. Estonia, close Gulf of Finland. Partition was discussed. U/1 https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4091


Special thanks to Right Wing Watch for clipping my speech on Hillary Clinton & her ties to sex trafficking. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4083

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket