SHAKEDOWN! KIEV SENDS LAWMAKERS TO DC TO DEMAND NEW CONGRESS KEEPS MONEY FLOWING

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ukrainian parliamentarians are set to descend on Capitol Hill to make sure newly-elected US Representatives and Senators continue to shovel endless dollars into their black hole. The irony is that the trip to lobby us for MORE money is paid for in the first place by OUR money! Also today: this week's election makes it clear that a national divorce is needed...but the Fed's tyranny keeps all of us shackled together whether we like it or not.