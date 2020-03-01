Occult Ritual Olympics PyeongChang - Part 2 of 2

How the Artistic portions of the Ceremonies Show Magicians Opening the Time Portals



The Olympic Ceremonies are of such a nature that they provide us with an excellent platform for sharing our insights into some of the most critical issues of our day.



In our Part 1, we gave attention to how the NBC commentary was a hissing enchantment and hypnotic induction. The excessive alliteration was pretty obvious when pointed out, right? In Part 2, we point out some other mind-control techniques used by Tirico and Couric to ply the audience.



We show how the Olympic Stadium stadium in PyeongChang is designed for the staging of dark ceremonial magic. We show how the hypnotized members of the global audience are conscripted as initiates in a magical order and engaged in a quest. The production even "Easter Eggs" Don Quixote in the sequence to make deniability implausible! Divination is featured through the crystal ball (scrying) and the Tarot deck (The Hermit), with nods given to Theurgy and Hermeticism, and Plato's Allegory of the Cave is secretly acted out in this fitting context!