Russian Fiber-optic-controlled FPV kamikaze drones in action
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
105 views • 3 weeks ago

Fiber-optic-controlled FPV kamikaze drones in action, operated by the 80th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion “Sparta,” named after Arsen Sergeyevich Pavlov, callsign "Motorola."

Adding:

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 7 attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The attacks were carried out on targets in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions.

Since Zelensky announced that the Kiev regime had allegedly complied with the agreement to cease attacks on Russian energy infrastructure from March 18, in fact, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not stopped such attacks even for a day.

Adding: 

✈️💥🇺🇦 Overnight, Russian forces struck a central Ukrainian military weapons depot and defense industry facilities involved in drone production, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Adding: 

Key Points from the Latest Russian Ministry of Defense Briefing:

➡️Units of the "Center" group struck and neutralized Ukraine’s "Omega" special forces unit in the Donetsk People’s Republic;

➡️Russian strikes hit infrastructure at a Ukrainian military airfield, facilities for repairing and servicing Western equipment, and a defense industry plant;

➡️Ukrainian forces lost over 65 personnel in the area of responsibility of the "Dnepr" group;

➡️Russian air defenses shot down a JDAM guided bomb and 100 fixed-wing drones over the past day;

➡️Up to 65 Ukrainian troops were killed in the Belgorod direction;

➡️Up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers were lost in the zone of the "West" group;

➡️In the southern sector, Ukrainian losses reached up to 280 troops in the past 24 hours;

➡️Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 72,320 troops in the Kursk direction since the start of hostilities, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
