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WEF Announces “Digital Identity” Program And Microchipping Children
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Mother of God: The microchip is a sign prior to the appearance of the antichrist
[The Earth shakes more forcefully, great earthquakes in the depths of the sea cause devastation on the Earth’s surface]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/mother-of-god-the-microchip-is-a-sign-prior-to-the-appearance-of-the-antichrist/