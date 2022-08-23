WEF Announces “Digital Identity” Program And Microchipping Children

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Mother of God: The microchip is a sign prior to the appearance of the antichrist

[The Earth shakes more forcefully, great earthquakes in the depths of the sea cause devastation on the Earth’s surface]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/mother-of-god-the-microchip-is-a-sign-prior-to-the-appearance-of-the-antichrist/





