Flow Hive REAL Cost vs Traditional Hive
LDS Prepper
Published a day ago

If you are a beginner backyard honey beekeeper and are interested in one or two hives, looking for a review on the Flow Hive classic or 2, want to know how to harvest honey, and the cost vs a traditional Langstroth hive, watch this video.

The Flow Hive for Honey Bees 2nd Honey Harvest Review and Testing:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdYSNuAHigs

Flow Hive Honey First Extraction: An Honest Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6-RofnWRXI

