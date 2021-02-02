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EXCLUSIVE Facebook’s ‘independent’ fact checking certifier exposed as Hillary Clinton supporter
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200 views • February 02, 2021
This has over 500,000 Views already on Youtube before I uploaded it !!!!
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God Bless Brothers & Sisters
just Recently got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting PURE TRUTH !!! have many videos that are blocked By Youtube on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
https://rgstair.com/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/24-dead-in-ny-nursing-home-days-after-getting-the-jab_PzZF6VfsYKu7E3o.html
https://rgstair.com/services/
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED ~ TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
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