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SANITIZING SAFETY - THE SCIENCE OF ECO-FRIENDLY SANITIZING - ADVANCING INDUSTRIES
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0 view • January 11, 2021
Drew Schlosberg interviews Dalrada Health Products' Chief Operating Officer, Fawad Nisar, on Advancing Industries: Eco-Friendly Sanitizing. In this interview, learn about the risks of traditional sanitizers (alcohol, bleach, chlorine) and the benefits of "green", eco-friendly, non-toxic sanitizing with quaternary ammonium compounds (quats, QACs) including benzalkonium chloride (BZK) an FDA approved active ingredient in hand sanitizers. For more information, visit https://sanitizingsafety.com
Keywords
virusdisinfectantbacterianon-toxiceco-friendlymicrobesanitizersanitizingalcohol-freebzkbenzalkonium chloridequaternary ammonium compoundqacsanitizingsafetysanitizing safetygreen cleaninggreen sanitizingeco-friendly sanitizingquatsafe hand sanitizersafe sanitizing productbleach-freechlorine-freenon-flammable
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