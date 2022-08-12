Google Data Center Explodes Unexpectedly as Vaccine Disaster Emerges

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https://gnews.org/post/p174f7543
On August 9, Miles Guo pointed out in a Gettr video that it is no coincidence that the Google data center exploded at a time when the vaccine issue is gaining increasing attention