Never before seen #J6 footage showing a major security failure at the Capitol
GalacticStorm
Published Tuesday

NEVER BEFORE SEEN J6 FOOTAGE: Security Failure At the Capitol


🚨BREAKING: Watch never before seen #J6 footage showing a major security failure at the Capitol, where rioters managed to use unattended police gear to trap people inside using zip ties to lock the doors. #Jan6th#January6th#SecurityFailure#CapitolPolice


Watch LIVE:https://bit.ly/plutorav


@jsolomonReports

@RepLoudermilk



Watch Live on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v30tfou-john-s

never before seenj6 footagemajor security failur at the capitol

