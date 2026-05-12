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🔥 Carney Crashes as Trump Xi Putin Unite 🔥
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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The Globalist Empire is crashing. The end of the evil empire is happening all around you. If you are truly awake you will see it all clearly. Independent Nation States are rising and the evil empire is doomed.

Can YOU see it?


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🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕


Awaken to the spark of divine within.


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🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


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