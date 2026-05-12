🔥 Carney Crashes as Trump Xi Putin Unite 🔥

The Globalist Empire is crashing. The end of the evil empire is happening all around you. If you are truly awake you will see it all clearly. Independent Nation States are rising and the evil empire is doomed.

Can YOU see it?





💪🏼 https://www.prometheanpac.com/flyer_2026 👈🏻

💪🏼 https://www.prometheanaction.com/ 👈🏻





PROGRAMMED STUPIDITY - https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Carney Tin Soldier - https://rumble.com/v7962cw--1-tin-soldier-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕





Awaken to the spark of divine within.





🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏





🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl





💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856





💰 $ Income Stream you may like info on: https://boostyfi.com/?ref=neil_sperling 💰





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏





✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡









"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



