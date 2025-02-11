BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Activist Judges Blocking President Trump's Agenda Will NOT Prevail
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
143 views • 2 months ago

Ever since the slew of decisions started dropping by activist leftist judges trying to tell President Trump what he's not allowed to do as President of the United States, we've witnessed patriots expressing outrage, fear, and frustration. There's no need for any of that.

It's going to work out. In fact, it's going to be better than I think most people realize. Their attacks on executive actions, particularly those associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are going to fail spectacularly because the Supreme Court is not going to subvert the Constitution for the sake of corrupt government agencies.

Even Chief Justice Roberts is likely to side with the Trump administration on most if not all of the cases once they reach his desk. The three lukewarm right-leaners — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — will fall in line. Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito will do what they normally do, which is to align with the Constitution.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/the-activist-judges-blocking-president-trumps-agenda-will-not-prevail/

Keywords
kurt schlichterdonald trumpjudgesjudiciaryactivist judgesdogetop storythe jd rucker showlede
