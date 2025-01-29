Not As It Seems

JFK Assassination Expert Reacts To President Trump’s Effort To Declassify Files & What You Should Expect

* The real reason it has taken 63 years to get the JFK documents.

* How we’ll know when they’re all released.

* Jefferson Morley is an author, a veteran journalist and the co-founder of JFK Facts.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 January 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeff-morley

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1884663118888132747