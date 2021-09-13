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Ethylene Oxide - EO will kill you - let us help you kill yourself
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435 views • September 13, 2021
EPA has concluded that ethylene oxide is carcinogenic to humans by the inhalation route of exposure. Evidence in humans indicates that exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of lymphoid cancer and, for females, breast cancer.
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