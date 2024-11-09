Trump, Vance, legislating religion & the mark of the beast in the United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 9, 2024.





Over the past 4 years, we have witnessed during the Biden presidency, a surge of far-left, anti-God, anti-family initiatives along with the divisive anti-White policies such as critical race theory and this fake white supremacy nonsense.





American conservative voices are demanding for the enactment of laws to support conservative, moral values such as the protection of the traditional family. In an article on legislating morality, the author of the article, Nathan Mech, wrote the following: https://rlo.acton.org/archives/122466-should-morality-be-legislated.html “A moral government aimed at the common good will recognize its basic purpose, scope, and limitations.





On a Roman catholic site called Caritas Australia (https://www.caritas.org.au/learn/cst-toolkit/the-common-good/), it says the following about the roman catholic common good objective: creating a world where we think about what is good for everyone, not just ourselves.





The following pro-life article states: We can and should avoid legislating religion, but we can't avoid legislating morality - that's what laws inevitably do! We don't want to make a law to tell people how to worship, where to worship, or if to worship; that would be legislating religion.

https://thelifeinstitute.net/learning-centre/abortion-facts/issues/legislating-for-morality#:~:text=Laws%20against%20murder%2C%20child%20abuse,that's%20what%20laws%20inevitably%20do!





Now that Donald Trump has been selected as the 47th President of the United States, and with Roman Catholic JD Vance as Trump’s Vice President, are we going to see a more religious United States?





Project 2025 is to the Heritage Foundation what the Bible is to true followers of Christ. Project 2025 looks at re-shaping the US government through the integration of roman catholicism in US government policy and overall social policy.





With JD Vance as the next US Vice President, this brand of Christian nationalism will be a cover for the legislation and enforcement of roman catholicism in the United States including the legislation or enforcement of SUNday laws as those who claim to be Christians will be asking for a day of rest and WORSHIP to draw closer to God as THEIR WAY to please God.





Legislating morality will lead to legislating religion, non biblical roman catholicism, with Trump and in particular Vance and Roberts obeying their boss, the pope, who is the ruler of the world. As mentioned by roman catholic priest Phelan:





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





The stage is set with a US government, which in early 2025 will be headed by Donald Trump and JD Vance, a Roman Catholic with strong ties to the roman catholic-led Heritage Foundation and its Project 2025 which demands the legislation of SUNday laws, the prophesied mark of the Vatican beast, as a means of drawing the US closer to God.





Remember the words of Peter and the other apostles in Acts 5:29: We ought to obey God rather than men. Obey God, not the pope or Trump or Vance or Roberts! Put Christ first!





