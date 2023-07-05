The angel of God tells who the Antichrist is!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

IN THIS PROPHETIC MESSAGE, GIVEN BY THE MESSENGER ANGEL OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST, GOD REVEALS WHO THE ANTICHRIST IS. AS A CONFIRMATION THE ANGEL GIVES: LUKE 10, VERSE 18 AND REVELATION 19 COMPLETELY.

This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there





Published on April 10, 2012 by Cindy & My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC