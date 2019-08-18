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Episode 003 - What You Need to Start Your STR Business
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5 views • August 18, 2019
So, what do you really need in order to get started with your own STR (Short Term Rental) Business? In this episode, Michelle talks about exactly what you’ll need to because this is not a "No Money Down" business. It definitely takes some cash and/or credit but, luckily, not a lot. Subscribe to the show so you won’t miss an episode. There’s a lot of great information heading your way!
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