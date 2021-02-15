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Is Your Pet Actually Healthy?
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84 views • February 15, 2021
Pets are people too! Dr. Cameron Moorehead, D.V.M., talks about his journey to helping pets with a more natural, holistic approach and gives us some pointers about feeding our pets the healthiest diet possible. Many of us are unknowingly feeding our pets the equivalent of junk food, filled with toxins. We may also be giving them toxic water. Here's some great information for you to keep your pets healthy and increase their life span.
If you are interested in a Good Foods list for dogs or cats, please email me at [email protected]
If you are interested in a Good Foods list for dogs or cats, please email me at [email protected]
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