Pt 2 of 2 UFO Distractions, Fednow is NOW Ice Cube Dropping Truth 7 28 23

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Pt 2 of 2 UFO Distractions, Fednow is NOW Ice Cube Dropping Truth 7 28 23Weekly News Report- Ice Cube sat down with Tucker discussing everything from losing $9 million for refusing to take a medical treatment, to race and free speech. Why did Congress hold a hearing on UFOs? Did we actually learn anything? Rep Nancy Mace made waves joking about her unmarried sex life at a prayer breakfast. Detransitioner Chloe Cole gives a riveting testimony on Capitol Hill urging the medical community to put the breaks on experimenting on children: you can't go back. What are banks doing without your knowledge? Fednow has gone LIVE! All of that and much more in This Week's Top News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/ufo-distractions-fednow-is-now/ ***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
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